Durban - A group of people attempting to loot solar panels from an overturned truck on the Umgeni Road interchange next to the N2 highway northbound on Monday were quickly dispersed by authorities. Provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said it is alleged that a truck transporting solar panels overturned on N2 northbound.

“A few people had started looting but due to SAPS and Metro police arriving quickly at the scene, the crowd dispersed,” Ngcobo said. Metro Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Boysie Zungu said the truck and trailer capsized on the service road next to the N2 by the Umgeni interchange. Zungu said some of the solar panels were looted.

He said the scene was stabilised by Newlands SAPS and Metro Police arrived at the scene for traffic diversions and recovery. He said other people tried to loot but were stopped by the police. Police said a case had not yet been opened.