Thembinkosi American Ngcobo appears in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court yesterday.Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng

DURBAN - The case against SANDF soldier Thembinkosi American Ngcobo has hit yet another snag, after the former rifleman fired his legal team for a second time yesterday. Ngcobo faces a raft of charges, including murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and kidnapping.

He is also charged with contravening the Firearms Control Act.

He had been based with the 8 South African Infantry Battalion, in Upington, Northern Cape.

It is alleged that in January 2017, Ngcobo left his post at Upington base and drove to Durban.

When his base commander called to ask where he is, Ngcobo allegedly told him that he was travelling to Durban to murder his former girlfriend and their son.

The child was just 2-months-old at the time and Ngcobo denied that the infant was his.

Ngcobo then allegedly drove to Ntuzuma, where it is alleged he shot his ex-girlfriend’s sister Nokwanda Mbambo and her friend Nonzuzo Mbambo. Mbambo died at the scene and Nonzuzo was injured.

He is also accused of shooting at a police officer.

Ngcobo fled the scene and handed himself over to police a month later.

Yesterday, Ngcobo appeared in the Durban High Court, where his counsel advocate Louis Barnard informed acting Judge Sharon Marks that he had been asked to step down as Ngcobo’s attorney.

This is the second time Ngcobo has fired his legal counsel.

Previously, Ngcobo was represented by attorney Thenjiwe Mbatha, who then instructed Barnard on the merits of the case.

On hearing that Ngcobo was unhappy with Barnard’s services, an exasperated Marks instructed him to either seek new counsel or make use of a legal team from Legal Aid.

She then instructed State advocate Krishen Shah to contact Legal Aid to ask them to have a lawyer on standby.

When the matter resumed at 2pm yesterday, the court was informed that Ngcobo’s family had enlisted the services of attorney Mhlonipheni Sibiya to act on his behalf.

The matter was adjourned in order for Sibiya to consult with Ngcobo.

Marks postponed the matter until May 29 and Ngcobo was ordered back into custody at Westville Prison.

During court proceedings, Ngcobo kept turning to look at his former girlfriend and her family, who were seated in the public gallery.

THE MERCURY