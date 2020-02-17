Solidarity march against India's Citizen Amendment Act









The South African Muslim Network held a march against India’s Citizenship Amendment Act in Durban yesterday. Supplied Durban - Hundreds of people, including community activists, prominent Durban academics and residents, marched along the beachfront promenade to protest against India’s Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Sunday. The march, co-ordinated by the South African Muslim Network (Samnet), was a platform for Durbanites to voice their opposition to the act. The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, but blocks naturalisation for Muslims. Further, Muslim leaders believe that the new law would be linked to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) - an exercise in which every citizen would be asked to prove afresh their Indian citizenship. This law has since led to violent protests across India, with Indians holding protests in South America, the US and other countries across the world.

Samnet chairperson Faisal Suleman said the act was discriminatory to minorities, and to Muslims in particular, and would make millions of people stateless.

He said that some supporters of the act were creating divisions between Muslims and Hindus around the world.

“This is not about religion. It’s about human rights. We also wanted to have this march to correctly inform people that this is not an anti-Hindu or anti-India sentiment.

“We are trying very hard to dispel those lies, but the divisive nature of fake news does make it difficult,” Suleman said.

Academic and author Dr Devi Rajab, who was not able to attend the march, had her message of support read out by local human rights activist Shabnam Palesa Mohamed.

“I would love to have walked with you. I am not usually prone to marches, but this issue is so important that I would walk to the end of the world for this,” Rajab’s message read.

Mohamed also shared her personal experience at the march, saying it was a “powerful act of solidarity with India’s people, against the CAA and NRC apartheid laws”.

“As South Africans who know what apartheid is, and with whom the world stood, we must raise our voices in support of Indians protesting peacefully in India against violent fascism. None of us are free until all of us are free,” Mohamed said.

Retired Judge Thumba Pillay, who was also present at the event, said his support for the march was simple.

“It is a human rights issue,” Pillay said.

