The march, co-ordinated by the South African Muslim Network (Samnet), was a platform for Durbanites to voice their opposition to the act.
The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, but blocks naturalisation for Muslims.
Further, Muslim leaders believe that the new law would be linked to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) - an exercise in which every citizen would be asked to prove afresh their Indian citizenship.
This law has since led to violent protests across India, with Indians holding protests in South America, the US and other countries across the world.