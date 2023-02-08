Sona must be about ‘delivery and not promises’

Build One South Africa movement founder Mmusi Maimane has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to reveal details of plans for the country instead of making more promises when he delivers his State of the Nation address on Thursday. “If we look at the trajectory of the last four or five years, if we are honest with ourselves, the majority of people will say we are not heading in the right direction.

“When you reflect on State of the Nation Address promises, you realise that on all indicators things are not heading in the right direction, whether it is on energy or infrastructure, but in the main there have been a lot of empty promises and whether we accept it or not life is getting harder for the majority of people in this country,” Maimane said. He said Sona addresses were a reflection of a mega plan tabled previously and the dilemma that Ramaphosa faces was the criticism from people like former president Thabo Mbeki who said there was no plan. “What we ought to be hearing this year is if you said last year you would be unbundling Eskom into three entities, what have you done this year (to) put this into effect.

“My expectations are low. What are the plans around Eskom and how do we ease the cost of living burden for citizens.” Meanwhile, the Presidency announced that Ramaphosa will focus on the energy crisis during his address.