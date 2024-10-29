Source of chemical poisoning of six Naledi children sought

While the Minister of Health says the cause of death of the children in Naledi has been identified as organophosphate poisoning, it is still not known how the children came into contact with the chemical. The six children in Soweto – Karabo Rampou, 9, Njabulo Msimanga, 7, Ida Maama, 7, Monica Sebetwana, 6, and Isago Mabote, 8, died allegedly after consuming snacks from a spaza shop.

While it was initially suspected that the food they consumed was contaminated, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Monday said the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) had concluded that the children died as a result of ingesting organophosphate. “Organophosphate is not one substance but a group of substances, which are usually used in agriculture or as pesticides. The organophosphate identified in this instance is called terbufos. All the six children died of terbufos ingestion,” said Motsoaledi. Motsoaledi explained that while it had initially been indicated as being another group of chemicals used as pesticides called carbamates as the cause of death, this was not the case.

However, he said four people had been arrested after it was found that they had sold Aldicarb, which is from the class of carbamates. “Aldicarb was not the cause of death in these cases, but it remains illegal to sell to the public because it is also a dangerous substance,” the minister said. He also explained that investigations continued into how the children came in contact with the organophosphate.

“The samples that were taken via swabs in the various spaza shops in Soweto, have been sent to the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) and we are still waiting for the results. “This means that while organophosphate was found in the bodies of these children, we are still waiting to see if the same organophosphate was found in the spaza shops, so up to so far we have not made that link.” He added that a chips packet that had been found in the pocket of one of the children had been tested and had come back negative for the presence of the organosphosphate.

Tebo Sathekge, the older nephew of Monica Sebetwana, said it was painful to know that the children died due to exposure to a chemical. “It is disturbing what has happened. “This is something that could have been avoided had authorities ensured that laws are respected in this country,” Sathekge said.

CropLife South Africa, a key provider of sustainable crop protection and public health solutions, has raised alarm regarding the presence of dangerous, unregistered poisons sold by street vendors and spaza shops across the country. Dr Gerhard Verdoorn, operations and stewardship manager at CropLife SA, on Monday said the implications of these unregistered poisons are dire. “It is sobering to see that the state agencies have finally stepped in,” Verdoorn noted.

“However, we require a comprehensive action plan to eliminate these threats to our communities.” Verdoorn pointed out that these poisons have severe health risks as well. This was witnessed through various incidents, including the tragic case last year when three children in Port Elizabeth died after consuming terbufos allegedly mixed in a packet of noodles.

“These substances are often packaged in poor quality, unlabelled containers and may be mistaken for everyday food items, leading to catastrophic readjustments of normal familial activities,” remarked Verdoorn. Hilda Swart, CEO of the SA Pest Control Association, echoed these concerns by emphasising the need for strict adherence to industry standards. “This underscores the importance of proper regulation and the certification of individuals involved in pest control, promoting safety for our community,”