South Africa launches Trusted Tour Operator Scheme to boost tourism

In an effort to attract more tourists and stimulate job creation, the Department of Home Affairs has officially launched the Trusted Tour Operator Scheme (TTOS). This new initiative is designed to streamline the visa application process specifically for large tour groups from China and India, addressing the challenges that have previously hindered international tourism to South Africa.

The scheme, conceptualised by Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber, was established in consultation with the tourism sector to address issues like visa inefficiencies that deter international tourists. Schreiber emphasised the economic potential of the initiative, citing research that shows “boosting tourism by only 10% per year can increase annual economic growth by 0.6% and create thousands of new jobs for South Africans He noted that currently, only 1.8% of tourists to South Africa come from China and 3.9% from India, despite China having recorded over 100 million outbound trips in 2023.

TTOS aims to remove red tape and expedite group visa processing by assigning dedicated adjudicators to tour operator applications. “The speed at which Home Affairs has moved from conceptualisation to execution on TTOS demonstrates our deeply-held commitment to supporting our colleagues in the Department of Tourism,” said Schreiber. The department stated that tour operators that meet criteria such as legal compliance and operational experience can apply for the scheme online through a newly launched portal. Operators will be held accountable for any legal breaches by their tour groups, ensuring security standards are upheld.