South Africa sends envoy to Mozambique amid rising political tensions

President Cyril Ramaphosa has deployed special envoy Sydney Mufamadi to Mozambique to meet with outgoing President Filipe Nyusi amid an escalation of political violence and tension in that country following the October elections. Mufamadi said Ramaphosa had asked that he express the solidarity of his government and the people of South Africa with the people of Mozambique, and their willingness to assist in resolving the crisis.

“We received detailed information from our Mozambican friends about the nature of the problem, what is being done to address it, and what role they believe we, as neighbours, can play in the search for peace,” Mufamadi was quoted as saying by Radio Moçambique. SA’s National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) said yesterday that it remained committed to “ensuring the safety and security of its citizens and upholding regional stability”. It added that operations along the South Africa-Mozambique border had been intensified to combat any opportunistic crimes that may arise.

“The Government of South Africa is actively engaging the Government of Mozambique at a bilateral level to address these concerns and explore sustainable solutions. “Both nations are leveraging their strong diplomatic ties to ensure that appropriate measures are implemented to restore order and enhance security in the affected regions,” said the NATJOINTS statement.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has deployed Sydney Mufamadi as a special envoy to Mozambique. Picture: Independent Newspapers Archives Last week, Mozambique’s Constitutional Council confirmed the victory of Daniel Chapo and the ruling party Frelimo in the general elections held on October 9. The main opposition candidate, Venâncio Mondlane, refused to recognise the election results, accusing the authorities of fraud. He called on his supporters to hold protests, which has led to extensive destruction in Mozambique. It was also reported that 1,500 prisoners had escaped from prison. Willie Aucamp MP, DA national spokesperson, said that the party was concerned about recent reports of escalating violence and political instability in neighbouring Mozambique.

“Reports of widespread violence, alleged human rights violations, and destruction of private property, including that of South African citizens residing in Mozambique, raises fears of an imminent collapse of the country’s social order.” Zama Ntshona, spokesperson for the African Transformation Movement (ATM), said the party was also concerned about the escalating unrest in Mozambique following the contentious general election. “The aftermath of the elections has seen tragic consequences with reports of 130 fatalities, over 2,000 injuries, and thousands arrested. The political tension has led to strain on South Africa.”

Ntshona added that decisive action from the South African government is needed to respond to an influx of refugees. “In the event that this escalates and we have refugees coming to South Africa, the country must be prepared to receive those in need while effectively isolating criminals. “The ATM calls for the creation of temporary stations along the South African-Mozambican border to assist Mozambicans seeking refuge from the violence. The ATM emphasises the need for South Africa to prepare for a potential influx of refugees and to isolate the more than 1,500 prisoners who may escape into the country. The ATM stresses the importance of establishing appropriate protocols to monitor and manage individuals who may pose security risks.”

Herman Mashaba, ActionSA president, said the party was worried about what an escalation of violence would mean for the people of Mozambique, the region, and for South Africa. “There are accounts of positive, progressive transfers of power following democratic elections, such as the ones we recently experienced in Botswana and Ghana, as well as our own peaceful transition from 30 years of one-party dominance to a multiparty government. The worrisome aspect of this is that when things go bad, they really go bad. “Of even more concern is that being the most developed and industrialised economy in the region – despite our well-recorded problems – South Africa continues to be the most desired African destination for people fleeing hardships in their home countries. It is also a favoured destination for criminal fortune seekers who come here to terrorise our people through armed robberies of all kinds.”

Steve Swart, African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) MP, said that the party was extremely concerned about the impact of the unrest on innocent civilians, particularly those South Africans that live, have businesses, or are on holiday in the country. “We call on the South African government to do all in its power to assist its citizens in Mozambique. We also welcome President Ramaphosa’s intervention in an attempt to broker peace between the various stakeholders in Mozambique.” Economist Dawie Roodt said that the situation in Mozambique is a concern. “It’s definitely a concern for South Africa in terms of exports. It’s also worrying that this could discourage foreign investment for the region. Zimbabwe is also an example of how things could go badly wrong; whatever the case, Mozambique’s economy will take a long time to rebuild after the unrest.”