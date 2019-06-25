File photo: Pixabay

Durban - Rampant political killings in Kwa­Zulu-Natal and service delivery protests are believed to be major contributing factors to South Africa slipping down the rankings of the world’s most peaceful countries index. The 2018 Global Peace Index, which ranks independent countries and states across the world, is released annually by the Institute for Eco­nomics and Peace.

High levels of violent protests, easy access to weapons, perceptions of high levels of criminality and relatively high levels of political terror were also listed as reasons for South Africa slipping lower down the index in the past two years.

KZN has been ravaged by politically- motivated killings, leading to the formation of the Moerane Commission in 2016 to investigate the killings.

Last week a former mayor, Maxwell Hadebe, was shot dead at his business premises.

Earlier this year, Police Minister Bheki Cele announced that 168 case dockets were under investigation by the inter-ministerial committee task team. He said that 80 of the charges were murder, with 24 cases of attempted murder, 36 of intimidation and other charges.

The report, which was released last week, ranks South Africa as the 125th country out of 163 that are monitored for violence across the world.

The report looks at the levels of peace in each country in the categories of societal safety and security, the extent of ongoing domestic and international conflict, and the degree of militarisation.

The report noted that South Africa’s ranking on the list had declined since 2017 and again last year.

The country scored poorly in its levels of violent crime and murder, as well as for having high levels of violent protests.

In the past six months, there have been several violent protests linked to service delivery across the province. This includes attacks on trucks and truck drivers on the N3.

The Institute for Security Studies’ spokesperson, Dr Johan Burger, said there had been a significant increase in crime, especially murder, in the last six years.

“I’m not surprised by us slipping in the rankings. The facts support the report’s findings and we can’t argue with international surveys,” he said.

Burger said an ailing criminal justice system and economy were major contributing factors to crime in South Africa.

“There are plans in place to fix the criminal justice system and economy, but this will take time,” he said.

KZN violence monitor Mary de Haas called on the police to come up with effective solutions to tackle crime intelligence.

“There also needs to be a clean-up of the forensic services. Often there is a lack of proper forensic evidence, which is crucial. So, in essence, we need to prioritise cleaning up crime intelligence, detectives and forensic services,” she said.

