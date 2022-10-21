ANC in KZN, Limpopo calls on law enforcement to investigate ‘coal mafia’

Durban - The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo have questioned the recent spate of load shedding, suggesting that a “coal mafia” was sabotaging the supply of coal and diesel to milk more money from Eskom. The two provinces have now called for law-enforcement agencies to investigate the alleged supply of low-quality coal to Eskom power stations, which has been cited by some as being among the reasons behind the breakdowns that have plunged the country into darkness.

The call was made during a joint press briefing addressed by ANC KZN secretary Bheki Mtolo and his Limpopo counterpart, Reuben Madadzhe, yesterday. The two provincial leaders also questioned embattled Eskom chief executive Andre de Ruyter’s leadership of the power utility. Madadzhe said the country had enough police and intelligence officers that should investigate allegations regarding the tampering with the coal supply to Eskom. “We cannot be held to ransom by coal mafias when we have law-enforcement agencies. We must dedicate a team which can look at the issue of the coal mafia, people who are stealing coal and diesel that is supposed to be supplied to Eskom.”

He also called on the Eskom board to step up its oversight role on the chief executive. While welcoming the recent appointments of board members, the two leaders fingered De Ruyter as the primary cause of the utility’s problems, insisting that he should be sacked. “We think the board must finalise the issue of De Ruyter,” said Madadzhe. Attempts to get Eskom comment on the alleged sabotage of coal and diesel supply were unsuccessful.

Turning their focus on political matters, the two provinces also insisted that the controversial step-aside rule would never be an instrument to solve socio-economic challenges facing the country, adding that it was used as a tool to fight factional battles in the ruling party. “Therefore, as ANC in KZN and Limpopo provinces we have agreed that ANC leaders, who are elected into positions of authority and deployed in all spheres of government, must spend their time finding solutions that will help usher in a new era of prosperity. We have also agreed that the step-aside rule is weakening the ANC and defocusing all of us from ensuring that our organisation remains a vehicle for socio-economic transformation” Madadzhe said the ANC KZN and ANC Limpopo leaders would collectively engage delegates attending the national elective conference to push for the total scrapping of the controversial resolution. Alternatively, the two provinces stated, (the step-aside rule) should be strengthened in order to ensure that it is applied consistently.

