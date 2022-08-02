Call for more rangers after huge rise in rhino poaching cases in KZN

Durban - OPPOSITION parties in KwaZulu-Natal have called for tighter security following the release of rhino horn poaching statistics by the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment that revealed that the province suffered the highest loss in the country of 133 rhinos in the first six months of the year. A total of 259 rhinos were poached in South Africa in the past six months, with 210 rhinos killed on state properties and 49 in privately-owned parks.

In KZN, the number of rhino poached this year was more than triple the 33 killed last year in the same period. Minister Barbara Creecy said trends had shown a move away from the Kruger Park to private reserves and KZN where most rhinos had been killed this year. “This makes it all the more important for national government to shift its focus to supporting provincial authorities and private reserves in the war on rhino poaching,” said Creecy.

From January to the end of June this year, 82 rhinos were poached for their horns in the Kruger National Park. Heinz de Boer, DA spokesperson on Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs in KZN, said the shortage of game rangers and poor security in some parks in the province had resulted in the increase in the number of rhino poached. He said the poaching in the Kruger National Park and other parts of South Africa were linked to the cases in KZN as it was the same syndicates who moved around.

He added that the horns poached in KZN parks were moved directly from there across the border to Mozambique. He said inasmuch as the number of game rangers had increased over the years, it was still not enough. IFP KZN Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs committee member, Steven Moodley, said the province needed to take urgent measures to heighten security at game farms and reserves.

“More competent and well-trained game rangers should be employed and security fencing should be erected. “We also need to set an example with poachers by imposing heavier sentences when they are apprehended as a clear message should be issued that this heinous act will not be tolerated,” he said. The department said the demand for rhino horn remained a constant threat to rhino populations.

