Call for women to leave toxic relationships after Hillcrest cop charged with allegedly killing two women he was dating

Durban - The Social Development department has urged women to leave toxic relationships after a police officer was arrested for allegedly killing two women he was dating last week. The police officer from Hillcrest SAPS appeared briefly in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court yesterday for a bail application.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that Mlungisi Blessing Sikhakhane, 23, is a constable with the South Africa Police Service. “He faces two counts of murder and was remanded in police custody to appear in court on October 26 for a formal bail application, said NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara. Acting chief director in the eThekwini department of social development cluster, Bilo Ntombela, said they had picketed outside the court yesterday in solidarity with the victims and their families.

“We want justice for these two women, we will continue to raise awareness on gender-based violence. “We have observed that the more we raise awareness the more we see the violence escalate, I also want to encourage women to leave toxic relationships,” Ntombela said. Preliminary reports indicated that Sikhakhane shot the two women Sithembile Ngobese, 23, and Enhle Majozi, 18, multiple times in a back room he was renting in KwaNyuswa near Hillcrest, on October 14.

The KwaZulu-Natal department of social development said the information about what happened was sketchy, however, it was alleged that both young women were shot multiple times and 11 spent cartridges were found at the crime scene. It is believed that the firearm used could be a service pistol. According to the women’s friends and family, Sikhakhane had been in a relationship with Ngobese from the time they were both in high school eight years ago, and he started dating Majozi six months ago.

Majozi’s father, Oscar Msomi, said he knew about his daughter’s relationship with Sikhakhane and also knew his daughter was allegedly trying to break off the relationship. He said he had never met the accused before seeing him in the dock. “Its upsetting to know that the State can keep someone of his character in their employ at the cost of my daughter’s life and another woman,” he said.

Msomi said he had lost his “best friend and singing buddy”, and described his daughter as an angel. “For me it’s a huge loss, I have lost my best friend. We used to sing and write music together and we had plans for our music…” The father of the other victim, Isaac Ngobese, said his daughter was his hope and nothing could describe his loss.

“The future is in my children’s hands and I never imagined that I could lose her in this gruesome manner.”