Durban’s King Shaka International Airport launches new parking system

Durban - With a mobile app, easy payment system and security features, King Shaka International Airport yesterday officially launched its new tech-focused R36-million parking system. The new system will enable members of the public to save time when paying and make it easier to find parking.

Some of the features will include being able to pay for parking by credit card by swiping at the exit without having to go to a pay station, and green lights at parking bays indicating available parking. The launch was attended by Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) IT Cluster 3 manager Trevor Naidoo and regional manager Cluster 3 Nkosinathi Myataza for all Acsa-owned airports in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Naidoo said the original system was old and outdated. “We were having issues on how tickets were processed and the accuracy of the values. We felt we needed to change the system and it’s been a long wait for the system to be launched. There are various functionalities. “The security aspect is one of the key aspects of the system. Everybody wants their vehicle to be secured. We will now have a facial recognition and licence plate recognition system. We also have double boom and double spikes to ensure the safety of vehicles.”

Naidoo added that to reduce the carbon footprint, they had done away with physical parking tickets. However, this would be a gradual process. “We are doing away with parking tickets being issued physically. When members of the public come to make use of the parking, they will scan at the entrance and at the exit and they will be issued with an email that will have the amount owing for the time in the parking bay. “They would have two options to pay. The first option would be to scan your credit card for payment at the exit. We have found that the majority of people are paying using their credit cards.

“The second would be the cash option where you would simply pay by cash the amount you received by email.” He added that the light system for parking bays made it easier to see open bays while looking for parking. Naidoo added that a mobile app has been launched which will allow users to search for available parking and look at rates.

“This will also assist with users who are going to park for a certain number of days because they are going on a trip.” Myataza said the system was geared towards customer convenience. “The new system offers convenience. It offers value for money, it offers security and much added value to the passenger. For our staff and how we operate, it will allow our processes to flow smoothly, it’s an added benefit.