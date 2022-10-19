eThekwini Municipality pulling out all the stops for Zulu King Misuzulu’s coronation

Durban - The eThekwini Municipality is pulling out all the stops to market itself as the destination of choice when it hosts the handover of the certificate ceremony (coronation) for Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at the end of the month. The commitment was made during yesterday’s executive committee (Exco) meeting, where a report was presented by community services committee chairperson Zama Sokhabase, outlining activities planned by the city as part of the festivities.

Sokhabase pointed out that the city had reacted late because the ceremony and its preparations were led by the national and provincial governments. She told Exco members the main objective of the ceremony was to honour Misuzulu formally as king, “in terms of government protocol”. She emphasised the significance of the ceremony, which would be attended by President Cyril Ramaphosa, describing it as a once-in-a-lifetime event for many people. Exco member Thanduxolo Sabelo said no expense should be spared as the event would have massive economic spin-offs for the city. “There will be heads of states coming to our city including King Mswati (of eSwatini), and hotels will be fully booked, so it is important we do the best we can to showcase our city so there will be more benefits,” Sabelo said.

He said the event would also provide a chance for traders in traditional gear to make money selling their wares to visitors. An initial amount of R910 000 has been set aside for booking of the venue and overflow areas, but there were expectations that more money would be needed to transport and cater for scores of people who will be at Moses Mabhida Stadium, the venue for the coronation. Part of the preparations by the city would include consulting with traditional leaders within eThekwini, while also ensuring that rural communities were afforded a chance to attend the coronation.

The event is seen as being crucial in ensuring the city continues to draw visitors and starts to recapture the glory lost because of the pandemic, which dealt a huge blow to the tourism industry. Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda also announced that Exco members, local traditional leaders and senior officials would visit the king at his palace this weekend to show their respect as some of the municipalities had done in recent times. The preparations announced by the city come a day after Police Minister Bheki Cele and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma conducted an inspection of the venue. Meanwhile, it has also emerged that the KwaZulu-Natal ANC Women’s League would visit KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace to pay homage to the king. KwaZulu-Natal ANC Women’s League provincial task team co-ordinator Fikile Masiko said the organisation had decided to visit the palace to meet the king ahead of the much-anticipated handing over of the certificate by the president.

