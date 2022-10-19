German tourist injured after falling from motorbike on Sani Pass Road, taken to PMB hospital

Durban - A 64-year-old man from Germany injured his leg while riding a motorbike on Sani Pass Road, which connects the KwaZulu-Natal town of Underberg with Mokhotlong in Lesotho on Tuesday. Underberg Emergency Medical Services (UEMS) base manager Kate Bodmann, said that at 11am, UEMS received a call from an adventure tour company for a man who had fallen from his motorbike.

Bodmann said the accident occurred on ice corner which is part of the switchbacks just before the Lesotho Border on the Sani Pass Road. She said that due to the road conditions, the UEMS 4x4 response vehicle was deployed. “On arrival, UEMS paramedics found a 64 year old gentleman from Germany who’d sustained a fracture to his lower leg after experiencing difficulty on the slippery bends, resulting in him falling from the motorcycle,” said Bodmann.

After paramedics stabilised the patient, he was loaded into the 4x4 and transported back down the pass. “An awaiting ambulance then transported the gentleman to a Pietermaritzburg hospital for the further care he required,” she said. Last year, The Mercury’s sister publication, the Daily News reported that a German tourist was injured when the vehicle he was travelling in rolled down Sani Pass.

The tourist, an 80-year-old man, travelling alone in the vehicle, had rolled approximately 50m down an extremely steep embankment after the road partially gave way on a corner of the pass. The vehicle came to rest in a dry river bed halfway down the mountain. Paramedics said the driver somehow managed to free himself from the wreckage and was assisted up to the roadway by two good Samaritans.

The tourist sustained minor injuries and declined hospital transport. A German man was injured after falling from a motorbike on Sani Pass Road in Underberg just before the Lesotho border. Picture: Underberg Emergency Medical Services (UEMS)