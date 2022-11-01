KZN ANC says it’s not ‘anti-Zuma’, will continue to support the former president

Debate is raging in the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal after the province criticised former presidents Jacob Zuma, Kgalema Motlanthe and Thabo Mbeki for publicly lambasting President Cyril Ramaphosa. Zuma accused Ramaphosa of corruption and committing treason following a cash heist scandal at the president’s farm while Mbeki and Motlanthe also commented publicly on the controversial Phala Phala matter.

On social media, Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has focused on the provincial ANC, saying: “KZN ANC must choose between the ANC and their supper, the criticism of the leadership is nothing new in the ANC, Mandela, TM and JZ all faced fierce criticism. “Cdes (Comrades) claim to know the ANC but fail to remember the Morogoro Conference in 1969: ‘A Moment Of Self-Reflection’, that president OR Tambo called after receiving criticism over his leadership. This was a turning point in the Struggle. We are now at another turning point.” Last week the KZN ANC issued a statement saying it was concerned about public spats involving the former ANC presidents.

The ANC in the North West and Limpopo issued similar statements. “We saluted our leaders – presidents of the ANC – and we pointed that each one of them will have their footprints and legacy remaining with us for many years to come. “However, the ANC in KZN has noted a strange occurrence wherein the above leaders are attacking the sitting ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC publicly. Clearly, such an exercise is eroding the standing of the organisation in society.

“While we respect their rights, as enshrined in the Constitution, of the freedom of speech, we respectfully request our leaders to exercise restraint.” The party said “no court of law has found Zuma corrupt for his involvement in the arms deal” and “equally, no court of law has found Ramaphosa corrupt in Phala Phala.” ANC insiders in KZN said proper perspective was needed in understanding the criticism of the three former presidents and it was not an anti-Zuma narrative.

Political analyst Professor Bheki Mngomezulu said the ANC was not a homogeneous group and neither were the party’s leaders in KZN. “These announcements must be taken in context and in this case the statement said that the three leaders were supposed to have used internal structures to voice their dissatisfaction, and in principle that is in order. “However, when Ramaphosa first became president, he went to Davos and openly criticised Zuma. “If there was consistency, then Ramaphosa should have been chastised.”

Mngomezulu said these contradictions did not make it clear on whether people could speak out or not. Provincial ANC spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said they were aware of attempts to project the party as anti-Zuma. “We believe in the principle of innocence until proven guilty and we apply the same principle for former president Zuma,” said Mndebele.