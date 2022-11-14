KZN Premier, police minister launch festive season safety plan in Durban

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and Minister of Police Bheki Cele launched the integrated festive season safety plan on Friday. Speaking at the launch event held in Durban, Dube-Ncube said that police in the province were ready to take the battle to criminals.

“The vision of the government is to ensure that the people of KwaZulu-Natal live in a safe and secure environment. Women, children and vulnerable groups should feel protected and have confidence in the criminal justice system to effectively apprehend and prosecute criminals.” She added that the country would soon be launching the programme for the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children. “There is a lot of work that the provincial government is doing to mobilise society to root out this scourge. There will be heightened visibility in all corners of our province including integrated crime prevention and crime combating operations on provincial and national roads, for rail, ports of entry and the borders.”

Dube-Ncube added that special intelligence-driven operations will be implemented in co-operation with all law-enforcement agencies. Durban Metro police officers and officers from the South African Police Service during the launch of the integrated festive season safety plan in Durban on Friday. Picture: Supplied

“We are encouraged to see the state of preparedness and unity of our law-enforcement agencies and stakeholders.” She added that several people were arrested in blitz operations that were conducted in the Durban Central Business District on Friday which targeted buildings that have deteriorated into drug dens and crime havens. “Our integrated festive season safety plan involves all sectors including civil society, business, the taxi industry, community policing forums, traditional leaders, interfaith leaders and many more joining hands to arrest crime during the festive season.”

She added that technology had been added to the crime-fighting tools including drones to monitor high crime zones. “We will also be applying technology to track number plates and spot stolen vehicles. “Our Smart Province concept also includes smart policing. Technology overall can reduce the crime rate, improve investigations and assist in locking up offenders.”

Cele during his address to officers repeated his remarks that leave, unless it was essential, should be cancelled for the festive season. “We have been calling for this since 2010. Police must be available to make sure that kids are safe and women are safe with the relevant compensation for those members that are called to be on duty.” Cele added that police officers were “called to serve”.