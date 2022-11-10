Msunduzi Municipality suspends staff over allegations of bribery, theft from salaries

Durban - MSUNDUZI Municipality has launched a forensic investigation after employees were suspended for allegedly siphoning money off workers’ salaries, and accepting bribes from consumers to scrap their debts. The municipality in Pietermaritzburg yesterday confirmed the suspension of 21 staff members who are now the subject of an internal probe into wrongdoing which involves thousands of rand.

The suspended staff members are from the Budget and Treasury Division within the Finance Business Unit, while others are from the Community Services Businesses Unit. Municipal spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said the officials were suspended on various dates during the period from July to October this year. “The business unit received tip-offs from consumers and also identified wrongdoing through their own internal detection processes. Some suspensions relate to wrongdoing identified at the work site of the suspended officials,” she said.

Mkhize said the municipality could not divulge more information as the matter was still being probed and they did not want to impede the investigation. For the suspended staff members from the Finance Business Unit, who work in the payroll division, it is alleged they were milking money from staff salaries and pensions, but it is not clear how long this had been going on or the amounts involved. The other staff allegedly took bribes from residents who owed the municipality money for water, electricity and rates, in return for removing the debts from municipal records.

The suspensions came as the municipality continues with its drive of collecting debt owed by its customers, who include private businesses, government departments and residents. During its drive to collect millions of rand owed by customers, it emerged that some water and electricity meters had been tampered with, and this is believed to have given rise to suspicions of an inside job by city hall’s top brass, paving the way for investigations. Mkhize said the matters were currently being dealt with internally.

“However, should the forensic investigation reports indicate the need for criminal charges, the municipality will not hesitate to open cases with the SAPS,” Mkhize said, adding that they expected the process to be concluded by December 31. According to the municipality, the suspension of these officials showed that the municipality took consequence management seriously. The SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) in the Mafika Mshengu region condemned any wrongdoing by staff.