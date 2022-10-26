Owning, breeding of all power breeds should be regulated, says Pit Bull Federation

The federation says making it more difficult to own an American Pit Bull Terrier, or any other power breed, could help stamp out the irresponsible ownership, breeding and rescuing of these dogs Durban - The Pit Bull Federation of South Africa says regulations on owning, breeding and rescuing all power breeds, including pit bulls, should be stricter. Founder of the federation, Jeanette Erasmus says making it more difficult to own an American Pit Bull Terrier, or any other power breed, could help stamp out the irresponsible ownership, breeding and rescuing of these dogs.

“This will ensure safety for people and animals in close vicinity of these pets eg. owners, family members, neighbour’s animals as well as members of the general public,” she said. Erasmus said this amid concerns and a petition calling for a ban of the breed in SA due to recent attacks. She says the first rule that any pet owner must keep in mind is the fact that they are responsible for all actions of their dog.

“When you keep your dog safe inside your property in such a way that it cannot, and will not get out without your presence. Then, and only then, can you control your dog and act in the best interest of all humans and your dog. “You are also responsible for what your dog does on your property and therefore it is your job to keep any guests or staff safe. Ideally your dog should be safely locked away or kept apart from anyone who does not live on your property should the dog not be familiar with or tolerant of strangers or staff,” she said. She adds that the vast majority of owners do not know enough about the breed, “and are not equipped to keep these dogs in a safe, sound and stable environment”.

Erasmus says banning of the breed would lead to more irregularities and there will be no formal way to monitor the breed. “Reckless owners will just move to the next breed and so the cycle starts again. It opens the door for bribery and corruption as owners will pay off corrupt officials. The only way to curb attacks is for the Animals Matters Amendment Act to be enforced and criminal charges to be laid against negligent owners,” she said. THE MERCURY