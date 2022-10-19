Repairs to flood damaged Durban Heights Water Treatment Works aqueducts on track, says Umgeni Water

Durban - The repair and restoration of Aqueduct 1 and Aqueduct 2, which convey raw water from Nagle Dam to the Durban Heights Water Treatment Works is progressing according to schedule. This comes after the aqueducts were extensively damaged in the April 2022 floods.

Aqueduct 1 and Aqueduct 2 are among four aqueducts that convey raw water from Nagle Dam to the Durban Heights Water Treatment Works for treatment and supply to eThekwini Metro. The treated water is supplied to areas in the north, south, central and inner west Durban. Shami Harichunder, Umgeni Water’s corporate stakeholder manager, said a significant amount of work has already been completed on Aqueduct 1 and full restoration is expected by December 22, 2022, which is in line with time-lines provided by the contractor and agreed to by Umgeni Water. He said once the work is completed, the process of testing and commissioning of the aqueduct will begin.

“If all goes according to plan, raw water will begin flowing immediately after commissioning for treatment at the Durban Heights Water Treatment Works. Aqueduct 1 will bring an additional 100Ml/d raw water into the system,” he said. Harichunder said the work on Aqueduct 2 is due for completion in June 2023. According to Umgeni Water, the storm damage to these aqueducts was vast.

“They broke completely at six places in Wushini, Inanda, and had to be decommissioned,” he said. He said the restoration would involve replacing the broken pipes with new steel pipes, which have already arrived at the contractor’s base at Inanda Dam. They were manufactured in Johannesburg. Harichunder further explained that the decommissioning of Aqueduct 1 and Aqueduct 2 caused a deficit in raw water that, in turn, resulted in reduced volumes of drinking water being supplied to the municipality.

“To augment raw water resources, Umgeni Water has brought into use three emergency shaft pumps, and intermittently uses the fourth, to transfer raw water from Inanda Dam to the Durban Heights Water Treatment Works. Additional small amounts of raw water are being put into the other two functioning Nagle Dam-Durban Heights Water Treatment Works aqueducts,” he said. According to Harichunder these augmentation measures have resulted in a steady decrease in deficit, both of raw water and potable water. He added that the Maphephetheni Water Treatment Works in KwaNgcolosi, Inanda, was shut down for two days for floor repairs last week..