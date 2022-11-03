Repairs to the N3 between Sanctuary and Link Road to be completed in December – Sanral

Durban – The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) said repairs to the middle and fast lanes on the northbound carriageway, on the N3, between Sanctuary and Link Road, in Pietermaritzburg will be completed in December. Thabiso Dladla, Sanral’s Eastern Region project manager, said the work to repair the slow lane, which had been under way for the past 18 months, are nearing completion.

“While we are happy to report that this lane will be opening to traffic soon, repairs are, however, required to the middle and fast lanes,” he said. According to Dladla, the contractor had planned to undertake these repairs starting on October 12, but due to circumstances beyond their control the work started on October 24. “Due to the site conditions and safety concerns, this work will result in the road being reduced to only one lane at night. The work will be undertaken between 7.30pm and 4am daily for approximately five weeks,” said Sanral.

Dladla said traffic will be severely disrupted, and motorists should plan their trips accordingly and add additional time for their travels. He said officials from the Road Traffic Inspectorate would be present to assist in controlling the traffic. “Motorists are warned that the repairs could result in an uneven surface and the motorists are asked to adhere strictly to all the speed restrictions while driving on the construction site,” said Dladla.

Sanral apologised to motorists and road users for the inconvenience caused. Sanral said the alternate route for possible use during this period, by light motor vehicles only, is Old Howick Road (R103). “Motorists travelling to Howick can take the Armitage turn-off and drive along the R103 to join the N3 at the Cedara on-ramp.

