WATCH: How to convert from credit electricity meter to prepaid

Durban - The eThekwini Municipality says converting from a credit meter to a prepaid one can be done with ease.
In a short video shared on its Facebook page the municipality says that consumers should visit the customer service centres with the ID to fill in the application form.
Residents can visit the following customer care centres: Durban Central (Opposite Durban Bus Station) , Bester in KwaMashu, Isipingo, uMhlanga and Pinetown (Civic Centre).
Meanwhile as part of the municipality’s Smart City strategy, smart meters are being rolled out throughout eThekwini.
The city said it plans to eventually have a smart meter installed in every single household within its perimeters.
“The city has installed just over 70 000 smart meters and plans to have installed 350 000 by 2024,” the municipality said.
The municipality has also urged residents to always request for identification from meter installers.
The eThekwini electricity customer care number is 080 311 1111.