South African blood donors between 16 and 45, urged to iron up

In a statement the SANBS said that the low iron levels can lead to fatigue, dizziness, and other health issues, which cannot only affect the quality and quantity of blood donations but also pose a risk to the donor's health, underscoring the importance of maintaining adequate iron levels.

Ensuring the health and wellness of donors is not only a moral obligation but also a responsibility for them, they said.

Dr Pheello Lethola, SANBS Lead Consultant said donors lose about 250mg of iron during whole blood donation. While the lost iron can be replenished through diet, it may take over 12 weeks for some individuals to recover the lost iron. In addition to supplements, we recommend consuming iron-rich foods such as lean meats, beans, spinach, and fortified cereals, said Lethola.

"At SANBS, we recognise the crucial role iron plays in maintaining healthy blood levels, particularly for blood donors. Iron supplements are essential in replenishing iron stores, ensuring our donors remain healthy and can continue their life-saving contributions. The programme aims to provide iron supplements to whole blood donors between the ages of 16 and 45 to help replenish the iron lost during blood donation." Lethola said.