Durban - South African underwater photographer Allen Walker of Warner Beach, took the number one spot for the shark photography category at the World ShootOut 2018 awards held at the boot Düsseldorf dive show in Germany recently.

“I am thrilled about having won the shark photography category of the prestigious World ShootOut. It puts South Africa firmly on the world map of underwater photography and will promote tourism to South Africa in the diving industry, more specifically shark diving which has become a very popular activity for underwater divers and photographers from around the world. Aliwal Shoal on the KZN south coast boasts with some of the best shark diving in the world and is definitely a must-visit attraction. I really hope that this will also strengthen South Africa’s resolve to protect these animals for future generations and the tourism industry,” commented Walker.

Hundreds of photographers from around 40 countries around the world take part in the World ShootOut competition year after year, submitting thousands of images and videos, ranging from those that capture the calm lakes of the Nordic countries and Canada, showcase the exotic secrets hidden in Alaska and introduce the great dramatic white shark in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Mercury