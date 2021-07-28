South African YouTuber in 'Cage of Death' to prove humans and wild animals can co-exist

DURBAN - A PIETERMARITZBURG-born conservationist and YouTube sensation Dingo Dinkleman will be spending 12 hours sleeping in a “Cage of Death” with dangerous animals. Dinkleman will be in a secure enclosure with dangerous animals on five different nights for 12 hours.

Speaking to The Mercury, Dinkleman said this was to raise awareness that wild animals and people can co-exist. “Wild animals are not monsters to be shot and feared, but we can embrace them and co-exist amongst each other,” he said. He said he had always loved animals from a young age. “My father worked with animals, and that is the environment I grew up in. So I fell in love with animals and grew up with that bond.”

Dinkleman’s journey will be aired on his YouTube channel live and will also be recorded and aired as a five-part series. He said he will be with five different animals each week for the next five weeks starting this afternoon. The live streams are set to be aired today at 5pm. “I will be spending 12 hours in the cage with the Nile crocodile today, on the second day it will be a green anaconda and a six metre python. The third week will be rattlesnakes, the fourth week will be a King cobra and the fifth will be with mambas,” he explained.