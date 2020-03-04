South Africans begin countdown to repatriation from coronavirus-stricken Wuhan

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - A South African living with his wife in Suzhou Jiangsu, which is about 600km west of Wuhan in the Hubei province, said they had decided to come back home and he believed that the government should assist all its citizens. The man, who is known to The Mercury but requested not to be named, said they were happy that South African citizens in Wuhan were being evacuated. “The government should assist all South Africans not just there because we are all affected by this virus,” he said. “We are stuck at home with no proper food, no transport, no work, nothing is opened and we’ve read things may only go back to normal in six months.” He said the situation was stressful and uneasy, and it was hard not having the support of loved ones close by. The man said they have not been able to finalise travel arrangements due to financial challenges following the outbreak. “Money is a challenge and with no work here, savings have been used up. Things are really hard.”

He added that the prices of plane tickets had also increased. “Tickets are extremely pricey, also, many connecting flights are in countries that do not allow people from China there.”

He said they went to China for better opportunities, but their dream “has been destroyed”.

Nadia Meintjies, who lives and works in China, said South Africans living outside Wuhan have expressed the desire to return when possible.

Meintjies said the biggest factor in their decision to return was the mental toll. “Being stuck between fours walls for more than 40 days, trying to keep busy, worrying about if and when the next pay check will come in and the rising costs of food and supplies (that are) starting to run low.”

She said people needed to be aware of how to reach out for help. “We have created various groups with volunteers to assist people to reach out to the right departments locally as well as to the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco).

“We also have amazing people back in SA who have offered free counselling service and assistance.”

Tania Courtis, who lives in Guangzhou, said she was planning to remain in China as the recovery rate had increased and there were fewer new cases.

“Currently, I am still of the opinion that the Chinese government has the crisis under control. People are only going out if necessary and school is taking place online both for public and private schooling.”

The teacher said she would return to South Africa for the Chinese summer holidays and return to China in August ahead of the next academic year.

“There is no threat to myself or my family’s health here. Precautions are in place and as I have said before the Chinese people listen to their government and band together in times of crisis.”

Dirco spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said they are currently focused on the repatriation of only citizens living in Wuhan.

He said the department was “hoping” to be able to assist people living in other parts of China in future, but it was unclear what the criteria would be to consider their repatriation.

The Mercury