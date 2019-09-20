Raw sewage spills out of a manhole and onto the beach outside Durban’s South Beach toilets and change rooms. Nicole Graham Twitter

Durban - The municipal South Beach toilets and changing rooms have been closed due to sewage water overflow which runs onto the beach. A lifeguard, who asked not to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media, said whenever the toilets got busy, sewage water overflowed from four manholes in front of the toilets.

“We have closed the toilet and are still waiting for someone to come and repair the problem,” said the lifeguard.

On Monday, DA caucus leader, Nicole Graham posted a picture of the sewage overflow and said: “Raw sewage coming out of manholes at South Beach and literally flowing onto the beach. This city is facing an absolute sewage crisis.

“We’ve got problems all over the city with sewage coming out of manholes, flowing into rivers and over people’s roads.

“I know of issues in Hillary and Durban North,” she said.

She said the sewage problem was one of the issues raised at a municipal turn-around strategy meeting held on Monday.

EThekwini Municipality said it had not been aware of the problem with the South Beach toilets before the query from The Mercury.

Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the problem had since been logged and a team would be sent out to investigate.

He said the municipality could only respond on the matter once the team had investigated.

In response to questions about the city’s ageing infrastructure being unable to keep up with demand, Mayisela said the sewage issues were not caused by infrastructure.

“Sewage issues are caused by the blatant disregard of residents who dispose of objects such as condoms, sanitary towels, diapers and other foreign objects which result in the system clogging,” he said.

He said the municipality embarked on an aggressive communication education campaign to educate the public on the dangers of disposing foreign objects into the system.

“Our intention is to inculcate a culture of being responsible and understanding that it is the responsibility of both the city and the public to help our sewer system to operate without any impediment.”

