South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise welcomes upgrade of P395 road set to boost tourism

Durban - South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise (SCTIE) has welcomed the commencement of the multimillion-rand upgrade of the P395 road, known as Marine Drive, in Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal. The project commencement was officiated by MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka on Friday.

Phelisa Mangcu, CEO of SCTIE said that Port Shepstone will now be able to attract further investment to the region. “This much-welcome infrastructure upgrade will serve to improve the region while facilitating more movement into and out of Port Shepstone.This is great news for those looking to invest on the KZN South Coast, particularly as Port Shepstone has developed into the area’s economic and cultural hub,” Mangcu said.

Aerial view of Port Shepstone. Picture: Supplied/ SCTIE Mangcu said Port Shepstone, which is between the coastal towns of Hibberdene and Margate, just an hour-and-a-half’s drive from Durban, has emerged as the area’s administrative, educational, distribution and commercial centre. “Because of this, the area has key business-driving services including the major banks, government departments, and South African Revenue Service (Sars) offices.

“Port Shepstone is also the seat for both Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality and Ugu District Municipality, with many businesses using the town as a base for their head offices,” she said. Mangcu said that the road upgrade comes a few months after construction was completed on the highly anticipated Margate Airport, located a mere 20 minutes away from Port Shepstone. “This R11 million upgrade has also improved the region’s accessibility, thereby improving prospects for local businesses as well as facilitating investment opportunities from outside the region. Port Shepstone is already a well-established tourism destination with its fantastic beaches, ocean-facing golf course, great restaurants, and the iconic Port Shepstone Lighthouse. With great accommodation and facilities, the region is also a growing MICE (Meetings, incentives, conferences and events) destination.”