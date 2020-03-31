Spar Group denies pushing up prices during panic buying

Durban - MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Nomusa Dube-Ncube said this week she was engaging with Spar KZN management regarding the terminating of franchise contracts of owners involved in price-hiking. But Spar Group marketing executive Mike Prentice declined to comment on the announcement saying only that none of the group’s 900 stores nationally had been found guilty of the practice, nor had they been issued with compliance notices in terms of the Consumer Protection Act, which outlaws unjustifiable price hikes. Dube-Ncube said her department’s consumer protection unit had visited Spar stores in Chatsworth, Phoenix and Waterloo after receiving tip-offs of alleged unjust, unfair and excessive price increases of goods in contravention of the Consumer Protection Act and the Disaster Management Regulations issued by the Minister of the Trade and Industry, Ebrahim Patel, due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Dube-Ncube said officials had conducted an investigation at the stores and had allegedly found: * A 100ml hand sanitiser, listed as an item under Annexure B of the regulations, priced at R34.99, which was non-compliant with regard to labelling as the product did not display the date of manufacture, the details of the supplier and product ingredients. The stores were instructed to remove the products from the shelves as a precautionary measure to protect consumers.

* A 500ml hand sanitiser priced at R89.99, which was suspected to be excessive, unfair and unjustified pricing considering the state of the national disaster on Covid-19. Further investigations into the supplier are ongoing, with the co-operation of Spar management.

Dube Ncube added an investigation at a Spar in KwaMashu found a six-pack of long-life milk marked to retail at R97.99, which was alleged to be excessive, unfair and unjustified pricing.

She said further investigations into the supplier would be ongoing with the co-operation of the store’s management.

She alleged the KwaMashu shop was also found to have not complied with social-distancing requirements as there were long queues outside and 150 people inside - in contravention of the regulations.

Dube-Ncube said the department welcomed the holding company’s strict regulations aimed at ensuring a positive brand image.

“The termination of contracts for the management and control of Spar shops will strengthen our zero-tolerance policy towards price gougers who are using the Coronavirus outbreak to sell food and other products at inflated prices,” Dube-Ncube said.

“It is for these reasons that we welcome the decisive action by the leadership of Spar in KZN. The willingness to terminate contracts of the management and control of Spar by franchise owners is a clear demonstration of patriotism. Undoubtedly, history will judge them positively,” Dube-Ncube said.

“We are encouraging the leadership to continue to demonstrate, each day, that they put the interests of ordinary members of society on top of the agenda. We are calling upon other retailers to follow this example,” she said.

However, Prentice said none of the retailer’s stores had been issued with compliance notices for price-gouging.

“We have absolutely no comment on the MEC’s statement and will be dealing directly with her office. Not a single store has been found guilty,” he said.

