DURBAN - Entries are open for the Durban SPAR Women’s 10/5km Challenge, which takes place on Sunday June 23. It is also the race’s 30th anniversary. The Challenge has seen hundreds of South Africa’s top athletes take the honours. Those who have appeared in the top three of the race are written in the annals of SA road-running history, including Zola Budd-Pieterse; Poppy Mlambo; Gwen Griffiths (Van Lingen), Carlien Cornelissen; Nicole Fuller; Tanith Maxwell; the Kalmer sisters, Rene and Christine; the Phalula sisters, Lebogang and Lebo-Diana; Irvette van Zyl; and Nolene Conrad.

This list includes Durban favourites Blanche Moila, who has appeared in the top three twice, and Grace de Oliveira, who won in 1994 and 1995 and ended in the top three four times.

Historically, the race route has remained fairly consistent around the Durban beachfront and CBD.

“Over 29 years more than 330 000 women and girls, including a smattering of some rather enthusiastic men, have beaten a track around the city in a show of camaraderie,” says Max Oliva, managing director of SPAR KZN.

“We look forward to continuing this wonderfully colourful journey with thousands more like-minded fitness enthusiasts for many more years to come.”

To celebrate its 30 years, SPAR will award the winner R30 000, as well as the usual cash category prizes. Entry fees are R145 for a 10km non-licensed entrant, R120 for a 10km licensed entrant and R120 for all 5km entrants. Entries can be done online via the race website. EFT payments close on June 10 and credit card payments close on June 17. A manual entry option is available at race registration, which takes place at Hall 6 at the Durban Exhibition Centre on Thursday, June 20 and Friday,June 21 from 10 am to 5pm and Saturday,June 22 from 10am to 3pm. All entrants will receive a promo bag at race registration.

To enter online or for more race information, visit www.sparwomensrace.co.za/durban

THE MERCURY