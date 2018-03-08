Refuse collection in Umlazi and other affected areas is due to resume on Friday as the city has reached an agreement with the relevant contractors.

This was the assurance given by eThekwini spokesperson Tozi Mthethwa on Thursday afternoon.

On Tuesday, disgruntled contractors complaining of not receiving payments due to them went on a rampage offloading piles of rubbish on the township’s main road, the Mangosuthu Highway.

Traffic ground to a halt as cars battled to navigate through the heaps of rubbish.

The Mercury established that the irate sub-contractors had not been paid by the four main contractors whose payments were withheld by the city.

The contractors were accused of overbilling the city leading to the budget being depleted and city officials felt the municipality was not getting value for money.

An emergency meeting was held on Tuesday to resolve the impasse.

“An agreement has been reached with all relevant stakeholders.The strike affected the following areas: KwaMashu, Ntuzuma, Mkhumbane and Mpumalanga Township. The city apologies for the inconvenience caused to residents and businesses,” eThekwini spokesperson Tozi Mthethwa said earlier on Thursday.