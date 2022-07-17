SPCA checks on parrot with ‘plucking disorder’ at Mitchell Park Zoo after concerns were raised on social media

Durban – The SPCA in Durban said that it wanted to reassure members of the public that an inspector had been out to check on a parrot at Mitchell Park Zoo after images emerged on social media of a African grey parrot in an alleged poor condition with feathers plucked out. “His findings were that the adult male African grey, who has been plucking his feathers, is in a cage in which he has adequate space which was clean at the time of inspection, food and water is provided and he also has the company of a female in the same enclosure.”

Story continues below Advertisement

The SPCA added that they were advised that the bird’s plucking disorder was a chronic issue that had resulted in the feather follicles being permanently damaged. “He is on a proper diet with vitamin supplements. Blood tests have been done previously to rule out illnesses such as beak and feather disease and Avian virus, among others.” The SPCA said that a vet report was requested and the African Grey was taken to a private vet for a full assessment.

“The vet has confirmed the above and advised that the parrot was active, feeding well and talkative. His examination revealed no symptoms of illness and other than his appearance he was found to be in a healthy condition which can be maintained through diet and enrichment.” The SPCA added that it was aware of various posts circulating with photographs of birds but said it should be noted that not all of the photographs in circulation are of the bird in question. “We encourage members of the public to always report any suspicions of cruelty witnessed first hand to our SPCA on 031 579 6501 or [email protected]

Story continues below Advertisement