SPCA is still operational during lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - The SPCA and independent animal rescue organisations are operating during the 21-day lockdown to ensure that animals are cared for. Tanya Fleischer, the marketing manager of the Durban and Coast SPCA, said all the animals already at their branch would be taken care of as usual. “We have a dedicated team of nine individuals living on our SPCA premises during the lockdown period to ensure the well-being of the animals in our care and assist with emergencies,” said Fleischer. She added that public donations of supplies for their team would be greatly appreciated. She said veterinary services would be available only for emergencies.

Roland Fivaz, the inspectorate manager of the Pietermaritzburg SPCA, said essential staff would be working to care for the animals.

Cats of Durban, a non-profit organisation, obtained a court order in the Durban High Court last week stating that its work with feral cats was an essential service, and that they could continue with their activities with a written designation from the company.

Niki Moore, of Cats of Durban, said they had decided to go to court because while animal welfare was listed as an essential service, the police had told the group’s members that their permits from the organisation would not suffice.

“We got hundreds of emails from all over the country asking for our court order, because they were also told the same thing by the police.”

She said that while the court order applied only to their organisation, animal welfare had been declared an essential service.

The Mercury