SPCA refuses to abandon bid after court rules in favour of sheep exporters

Durban - The National Council of SPCAs has expressed its disappointment at a high court ruling which allows for the export of thousands of sheep to the Middle East. However, the NSPCA's Marcelle Meredith said the case is far from over. Meredith said on Tuesday, a high court judge handed down an order allowing Kuwaiti exporters, Al Mawashi and KLTT, to export no more than 56 000 sheep over the equator on the Al Messilah vessel. The judge also ordered the departments of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development to monitor the loading process and provide the court with reports. "The order states that reasons for the judgment will be provided on or before September 15. Without the reasons, it isn't easy to establish the intention of the order, and we are seeking clarity from acting Judge Nceba Dukada.

In the interim, the NSPCA contingent is en route to the Eastern Cape to ensure that the animals are treated humanely," Meredith said.

She said the glaring issue in the order is that it does not protect the animals from heat stress and other cruelty that takes place on these ships, which is the reason that the NSPCA brought about an application in the first place.

"We plan to appeal this matter. We are devastated for the 56 000 sheep that will have to endure this treacherous journey, the undeniable cruelty that takes place on these voyages is simply unacceptable. We will not give up, we will continue to fight this. The government will also be monitored closely, they have a very responsible task and are not above the law," she said.

Meredith said the organisation was grateful to its supporters who have donated financially.

"It has been a tremendously long and costly exercise, and we are far from the goal. We humbly ask for continued financial support as we continue to fight this giant, we will not take our eyes off the goal and will endeavour with all of our might to end this cruel trade," she said.

The Mercury