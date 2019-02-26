President Ramaphosa has appointed a special tribunal in a bid to fast-track proceedings from graft investigations by the SIU, the presidency said. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi

DURBAN - A special tribunal has been established to fast-track the recovery by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) of money and assets lost by state institutions through irregular and corrupt means, the Presidency said on Sunday. President Cyril Ramaphosa had, in terms of section (2) (1) of the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act, established a special tribunal.

“The establishment of this special tribunal is occasioned by the need to fast-track the finalisation of matters that the SIU refers for civil litigation following conclusion of their investigations. These are matters where the SIU would have referred to civil litigation contracts entered into by state institutions to be declared irregularly invalid or set aside.

“Fast-tracking these matters through the special tribunal will enable the SIU to recover money and/or assets lost by state institutions through irregular and corrupt means, thus ensuring that those responsible are held accountable. The litigation process includes both public and private sectors, persons and entities,” the Presidency said.

The powers and functions of the special tribunal were to adjudicate upon any civil proceedings brought before it by the SIU in its own name, or on behalf of a state institution or any interested party as defined by the regulations emanating from the investigation by the SIU. Such civil proceedings would be based on the outcomes from the investigations by the SIU.

Advocate Paul Hoffman of the Institute for Accountability in Southern Africa said the idea of a tribunal had “good intentions” as it would mean the SIU could avoid taking the long route of going to the high court to obtain the authority to seize assets and money, which could be delayed due to busy court rolls. Hoffman said he understood that each of the judges would work with the SIU in the different provinces.

The SIU’s matter to recover some of the money overspend in the upgrade at former president Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla home from architect Minenhle Makhanya is still before the court. The matter has been dragging on since 2014.

However, Hoffman added that as long as the SIU and the tribunal were still under the control of the Presidency, they would not be objective in fighting corruption.

“This announcement is not enough until the president accepts what the Constitutional Court found that the executive control of the anti-corruption machinery falling under the state is a no-no,” said Hoffman.

“It is simply not constitutional to put your anti-corruption machinery of state in the hands of the executive branch of government,” said Hoffman.

Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse chief executive Wayne Duvenage said they also welcomed the development of a special tribunal to fast-track cases that had been stalled within the SIU.

“It is our opinion that the SIU have been combining many matters that require promulgation by the president and, due to past political interference along with a shortage of capacity, many cases with strong evidence that will implicate those involved with corrupt procurement contracts will be able to reach fruition. If some of these matters receive priority, some contracts currently under way may be halted,” he said.

Judge Gidfonia Mlindelwa Makhanya has been appointed as the president of the tribunal for a period of three years.

Additional members of the tribunal are Judge Kantharuby Pillay; Judge Johannes Eksteen; Judge Selewe Peter Mothle; Judge Lebogang Modiba; Judge Thina Siwendu; Judge David van Zyl and Judge Sirajudien Desai.

