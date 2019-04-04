Dr Ismail Bhorat

DURBAN- A Durban specialist, who is used to making medical history with ground-breaking operations, has now made history for himself. Dr Ismail Bhorat, an obstetrician and gynaecologist and a subspecialist in foetal-maternal medicine, will today be awarded his second doctor of philosophy degree in health sciences.

This will be the first PhD Senior degree awarded from the University of KZN.

Bhorat received his first PhD in foetal medicine in 2015.

“It is an honour for me to be awarded the PhD Senior and I hope to inspire others in this field,” he said.

His thesis was the first study to look at integrating maternal and foetal cardiac function as a predictive tool in high risk obstetric conditions.

“The thesis explores ways to combine heart functional assessments in the mother and foetus in different high risk pregnancy conditions that lead to scoring systems that clinicians can use to optimise and better predict when to deliver the baby,” he said.

A pioneer in foetal surgery in South Africa, Bhorat has saved many a baby who, but for his and his team’s interventions, would have died before being born.

One of his procedures is believed to be the first of its kind in the world.

He heads foetal medicine at UKZN, is attached to the foetal unit at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital and is also a director of the foetal unit at Netcare Umhlanga Hospital.

He is also chairperson of the Expert Opinion Panel (an affiliate of the South African Society of Obstetrics and Gynaecology), an executive committee member of the South African Society of Ultrasound in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, executive member of the BetterObs management committee, council member of the South African Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, an accredited member of the Foetal Medicine Foundation in the UK and a member of the International Society for Prenatal Diagnosis.

