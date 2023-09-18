Speculation over Buthelezi’s successor as Zulu traditional prime minister

Durban - The process of appointing the Zulu traditional prime minister needs to be handled with care because it is one of the most influential positions in KwaZulu-Natal. Following the burial of long-serving Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi this past weekend, several names have been bandied about as his successor in that role. Some of those suggested included members of the royal family and former KZN premier Dr Zweli Mkhize.

Spokesperson for King Misuzulu, Prince Afrika Zulu, said while there had been speculation on the next traditional prime minister, the royal household was not focused on the matter. “We are still mourning the nation’s greatest prime minister, the monarch and the Buthelezi family deserve some respect, it is not right that people are already talking about the prime minister’s position.” University of KwaZulu-Natal academic and cultural expert Dr Gugu Mazibuko said the speculation was an illustration of the role of social media in everyday life, but pointed out that the matter would be handled differently. She explained that the role of traditional prime minister carried a significant amount of responsibility.

“The prime minister is the king’s confidant and that is why the appointment would be handled by the royal household and not be influenced by what people may be saying on social media,” said the academic. Mazibuko noted that the position of traditional prime minister dated back to the times of King Shaka kaSenzangakhona. According to the academic, the next traditional prime minister should command the respect of Amabutho (regiments), Amakhosi and izinduna. “At many gatherings ahead of King Zwelithini taking to the podium in the past, Prince Buthelezi would call everyone to order as he introduced the king and everyone would listen to him because they knew the position that he held. That is the kind of respect that the position has attached to it.” She added that because the position of prime minister demanded a vast knowledge of customs and cultural practices and the nation’s history, it was equally important that it be held by someone senior.

Cultural expert Professor Musa Xulu said the next prime minister was likely to see his powers curtailed because of the influence that Buthelezi had on the Zulu nation and the royal household. “What I think will happen is that politicians will want to limit the powers of the traditional prime minister because they will not be comfortable with an individual whose mandate is unknown when compared to them as elected public representatives,” said the academic. He said the appointment would demand input from royals because of its significance.