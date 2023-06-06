Spotlight again on VBS

Durban – The provincial executive committee of the ANC in Limpopo has called for those involved in the looting of the VBS mutual bank to appear before the party’s integrity commission and for municipalities to recoup the almost R2 billion that was lost after the bank was declared bankrupt. This after the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) said it was overseeing the matter.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said the NWC had agreed that the national leadership is going to take it upon itself to address all issues pertaining to VBS along with the provincial ANC. Mbalula said this was being done to overcome hurdles that had been encountered and said the NWC wanted decisive action to be taken. The SABC reported that Limpopo ANC spokesperson Jimmy Machaka, said it was worrying that some municipal officials implicated in the VBS saga were given golden handshakes instead of being disciplined.