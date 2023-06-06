Spotlight again on VBS

Durban – The provincial executive committee of the ANC in Limpopo has called for those involved in the looting of the VBS mutual bank to appear before the party’s integrity commission and for municipalities to recoup the almost R2 billion that was lost after the bank was declared bankrupt.
This after the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) said it was overseeing the matter.
ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said the NWC had agreed that the national leadership is going to take it upon itself to address all issues pertaining to VBS along with the provincial ANC.
Mbalula said this was being done to overcome hurdles that had been encountered and said the NWC wanted decisive action to be taken.
The SABC reported that Limpopo ANC spokesperson Jimmy Machaka, said it was worrying that some municipal officials implicated in the VBS saga were given golden handshakes instead of being disciplined.
“The ANC extensively discussed this matter and appreciated the work done by then provincial executive committee and the provincial government. We have however expressed our gratitude to all municipalities that have implemented disciplinary measures against various CFOs and municipal managers however, we are worried that to some extent some of the people who participated or caused the loss of millions from these municipalities were given handouts.”
In April ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed his concerns with party members during the NWC’s visit to Vhembe, in Limpopo.
“When it comes to the issue of VBS, it was raised, there is still lingering concern about how we are going to deal with VBS, and we are going to report back to the NWC on how best we are able to address some of these concerns that are still present amongst us,” Ramaphosa said.