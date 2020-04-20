Spotlight on moonlighting staff as KZN government wages war against Covid-19

Durban - The Portfolio Committee on Health in the KZN Legislature has called for measures to be put in place preventing medical staff from moonlighting.

"Moonlighting by healthcare workers is giving us a huge risk and so much work with regards to contact tracing as we do not know how many people the

infected workers have been in contact with. Measures must really be put in place to stop moonlighting," Chairperson of Health Portfolio Committee,

Nomakiki Majola, said.

Majola was commenting on the committee's concerns around the number of Covid-19 cases at private hospitals.

She expressed that the rising numbers of cases said a lot about the level of compliance with Communicable Disease Act.

"From the committee, we have already observed the rising infections in the private sector and when we are looking at the measures on infection control, as well as training on the management on Covid-19, we asked if the private hospitals were cautious, and if so we would not have had healthcare workers being highly infected that some institutions," Majola said.