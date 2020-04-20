Spotlight on moonlighting staff as KZN government wages war against Covid-19
Durban - The Portfolio Committee on Health in the KZN Legislature has called for measures to be put in place preventing medical staff from moonlighting.
"Moonlighting by healthcare workers is giving us a huge risk and so much work with regards to contact tracing as we do not know how many people the
infected workers have been in contact with. Measures must really be put in place to stop moonlighting," Chairperson of Health Portfolio Committee,
Nomakiki Majola, said.
Majola was commenting on the committee's concerns around the number of Covid-19 cases at private hospitals.
She expressed that the rising numbers of cases said a lot about the level of compliance with Communicable Disease Act.
"From the committee, we have already observed the rising infections in the private sector and when we are looking at the measures on infection control, as well as training on the management on Covid-19, we asked if the private hospitals were cautious, and if so we would not have had healthcare workers being highly infected that some institutions," Majola said.
She said called for a committee to be set up between the public and private sector.
"As the public sector, we have and we know what our plans are in dealing with Covid-19 through our commanding structure led by the Minister of Health, but little do we know of their plans in the private sector. The committee will seek information on how the Health Ministry can assist to ensure that the committee and the public sector, work hand in hand and both benefit from such interaction, so that there is sharing on information and plans on the fight against Covid-19," Majola said.
