Durban - Videos of prison inmates consuming drugs and being handed dangerous weapons at Westville Prison have prompted an investigation into what really goes on behind the prison’s locked gates. The videos, which circulated on social media at the weekend, show inmates taking drugs and wardens handing weapons to other inmates for fights. The videos were secretly filmed on a cellphone camera and shared on social media platforms.

Describing the footage as “shocking”, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola called for officials at the facility to submit a report as soon as possible.

He demanded to know if the officials were on duty at the time the videos were recorded and if the necessary disciplinary action had been taken against them.

He said the report must be made available as soon as it is practicably possible.

“We are not a lawless state. Institutions, which are meant to rehabilitate inmates, cannot be a hive of lawlessness,” he said.

Lamola said there was no place in society for officials, in critical institutions like correctional services, who have no regard for the law.

“Should the investigation find that a violation of any policy and law has taken place, there will be serious ramifications for the individuals concerned. Our society demands the highest level of discipline and accountability from the criminal justice system as a whole,” Lamola said.

Spokesperson for the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services Emerantia Cupido said they were aware of the video.

She said they had sent their own representatives to the prison to investigate whether the rights of any of the inmates were violated.

“We know that the minister has called for an investigation into the matter. We will be keeping an eye on the probe. Should we find out that any of the rights of the inmates were violated, then we will take the necessary action,” she said.

DA Shadow Minister on Correctional Services James Selfe welcomed calls for an investigation.

He said once the report is finalised, it must be tabled before the Portfolio Committee on Correctional Services, to be thoroughly interrogated.

“Corruption should have no place in our society, yet it is rife within the entire prison system and the prevalence of gangsterism is well known. Gangsters are well organised and bribe officials, which undermines good order within prisons.

Unless this root cause is dealt with, we cannot hope to root out the symptoms of this corruption,” Selfe said.

It is not the first time that Westville prison has been in the news. Last year, a surprise raid at the prison yielded shocking results.

Traditional beer, dagga, money, drugs and cellphones were recovered. At the time, authorities promised to deal with those found with the contraband items. Criminal charges were also laid.

