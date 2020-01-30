Spouse loses battle over R4m death benefit









Krean and Samantha Naidoo Durban - For the second time in a year, a Durban man separated from his late wife has failed in attempts to lay his hands on a benefit of almost R4million following her death. In September 2018, Krean Naidoo of Umhlatuzana complained to Pension Funds Adjudicator Muvhango Lukhaimane about the Coca-Cola Shanduka Beverage Provident fund paying the death benefit into the deceased’s estate account. However, the complaint was dismissed on the grounds that Naidoo had excluded himself from being a legal dependant of the deceased. According to a statement from the Office of the Pension Funds Adjudicator (PFA), Naidoo’s wife, Samantha, was a member of the Coca-Cola Shanduka Beverage Provident Fund until she died on June 24, 2016. A death benefit in the amount of R3 829 618.42 became available for distribution to her beneficiaries. It was resolved to pay the death benefit into her estate account.

Krean and the deceased were married out of community of property. She moved out of the common home in November 2015 and lived alone until the time of her death.

The Beverage Provident Fund submitted that before her death, she had initiated divorce proceedings against Krean.

The couple also agreed in a deed of settlement that neither party had any claim to the assets of the other.

Naidoo had a will in which she named her parents as her sole beneficiaries. In the event of them dying before her, her entire estate would devolve upon her two sisters. The will was declared valid by the high court after an application by the deceased’s parents, but was opposed by Krean.

In her original determination in April last year, Lukhaimane found that the payment of the death benefit into the estate account was justifiable under the circumstances and the complaint was dismissed.

However, Krean was not happy and submitted an application for reconsideration of the determination to the Financial Services Tribunal (FST).

In handing down a ruling, the FST set aside the PFA’s original decision and referred the complaint to the PFA for reconsideration.

This was based mainly on the issue that the PFA had failed to fully investigate the circumstances regarding the complainant’s allegation that he and the deceased were to reconcile.

This was disputed by the Beverage Provident Fund which said the complainant did not submit any evidence to prove that he and the deceased were reconciling prior to her death.

It submitted that by his admission, the complainant and the deceased last communicated three weeks prior to her death, “which is highly non-indicative of reconciliation”.

The fund also attached affidavits from the deceased’s mother, a close friend and the attorney representing the deceased in the divorce proceedings.

The fund argued that considering the affidavits, it was clear that the deceased was afraid of the complainant and did not want him to know where she lived after they separated. She sought to rather meet him in a public space.

Her mother also stated that shortly before her death, she had also considered emigrating to Canada without her spouse.

Issuing a determination for the second time in the matter, Lukhaimane said the complainant was aggrieved with the board’s decision to pay the deceased’s entire death benefit into her late estate.

“This tribunal is satisfied that the complainant is not entitled to a portion of the death benefit. Therefore, the complaint is hereby dismissed.”

