Spreading positivity: Glenwood mask seller aims to inspire

BY NONHLANHLA HLATSHWAYO DURBAN - GLENWOOD street vendor Rodney Dongo catches the eye of his customers, not only with the colourful matching masks, handbags and hats he sells, but also with the motivational quotes he puts on display. The 30-year-old is a human resources graduate from KwaMashu. He said he started his own company, which links crafters to their potential customers in Pietermaritzburg in 2015. “My business partner and I had a store in 2017 that, unfortunately, had to shut down the following year because it was unsuccessful. My business partner resigned and I was left alone. In 2019, my mom fell sick and I had to take care of her the entire year,” he explained.

Dongo said his goal last year was to resurrect his business, but he felt like it was almost impossible and he felt hopeless and discouraged.

“I had no funding or support to start my business, since I had no form of income.

“I then resorted to street begging in February last year in order to raise capital to start my business. That’s when I started with the quotes you see today. I would stand by the traffic lights and hand out motivational quotes to the commuters passing by while holding a board that explained who I was and what I did. The board also had my banking details where people could send their donation,” he said.

Dongo said the quotes were the kinds of words he needed to hear when he was going through a stressful time.

He said the reaction he got from commuters was heart-warming and encouraging as donations started coming through.

Dongo said he used the donations he received to start his small business by selling matching masks, bucket hats and handbags made by crafters from his neighbourhood.

“Some people would buy masks solely because they were motivated by these quotes. My working days have extended to weekends, and I receive donations on a monthly basis from some people,” he said.

A commuter said he had felt uplifted when he read Dongo’s motivational quotes. “I often feel down in the dumps, but when I see his signs it instantly gives me hope.”

Dongo said he had found pleasure in motivating people while growing his business, especially during these trying times.

“This pandemic will be something of the past soon enough. I believe that nothing lasts forever and this, too, shall pass,” he said.

THE MERCURY