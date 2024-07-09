Springboks Durban test match against Ireland to boost local economy

The highly anticipated Springboks second test match against Ireland in Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium is set to help the local Durban economy grow. The match will take place on Saturday, 13 July at 4pm.

The game is expected to attract a crowd of about 52 000 with a breakdown of 2 080 foreign visitors, 11 440 domestic overnight visitors and a total of 38 480 day visitors, including eThekwini residents. eThekwini Deputy Mayor Zandile Myeni said more than 500 jobs will be created. “Hosting the game will have a direct spend of R125 million and Gross Domestic Product contribution of R309 million with 559 jobs created in eThekwini. Hosting such sporting events brings a much-needed boost to the local tourism sector and the economy in general,” she said.

Myeni said as foreign visitors flock to Durban this will further boost the accommodation and tourism sectors following a successful weekend of the Hollywoodbets Durban July. She said through Durban Tourism, eThekwini will be abuzz with various activities happening on the King’s Park Outer Fields. “There will be Zulu dancers, rickshaw pullers and other tourism products on display to showcase to visitors what Durban has to offer,” added Myeni. Myeni said City teams have already begun with a massive pre-match clean-up operation around the City and the stadium precinct. This is part of a long-term programme to ensure a clean environment and revitalise tourism in eThekwini.