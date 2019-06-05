Pexels.Com

Durban - The Student Representative Council at Durban University of Technology (DUT) has threatened to “disturb” exam proceedings following the suspension of its president. The DUT suspended Sesiyanda Godlimpi of the EFF Student Command on Monday.

According to his suspension letter, Godlimpi is “prohibited from (taking part in) any student academic and/or non-academic activity pending the investigation of (allegations) of verbal and physical threats to (a) DUT staff member and... instilling fear and intimidation within the working environment”.

He was ordered to vacate his residence on the same day, and prohibited from entering DUT campuses in Durban and the Midlands until further notice.

SRC treasurer Musa Mbonambi said SRC members were displeased with the decision taken by the university.

Mbonambi said the SRC had not been provided with a clear reason for Godlimpi’s suspension and was willing to challenge the decision.

“The president was fighting for the unregistered students that were rejected by NSFAS (National Student Financial Aid Scheme).

“There are more than 150 students from Midlands and Durban that are not yet registered. We have been engaging with the university to register those students as they promised, but they decided to suspend our members,” said Mbonambi.

She said that the SRC had asked a university official to use SRC funds to register students but the official refused to give approval for that.

“All we want is for students to register because they have been attending classes since the beginning of the year but now they can’t write (exams) just because they are not registered. If they do not bring back our members, we are going to make sure that on Monday, there will be no exams taking place.”

On a Facebook post attributed to Godlimpi, he said the university had decided to suspend him because “he was fighting for the black maginalised child”.

“We were suspended because we demanded that all the students that were attending classes throughout the year... must be registered with the SRC budget,” wrote Godlimpi.

Senior director of corporate affairs at the DUT Alan Khan confirmed that the SRC president has been placed on precautionary suspension.

He said Godlimpi was expected to make representations on why the suspension should not be substantive.

“This precautionary suspension was due to his recent conduct, which was in breach of the university’s disciplinary code. Therefore, the university was obliged to institute consequence management against him, like it would do against any other student who was accused of violating the disciplinary code,” said Khan.

THE MERCURY