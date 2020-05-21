St Augustine's hospital outbreak probe finalised

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - The Covid-19 outbreak at St Augustine’s Hospital in Durban fuelled the spread of the virus in the city, an investigation has found. It also led to clusters of positive Covid-19 cases - four at a nursing home and 17 at an outpatient dialysis unit operated by National Renal Care on the hospital campus. The findings of an investigation into the outbreak, which resulted in the hospital being shut down by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health on May 20, were released yesterday. The investigation was led by infectious disease specialists and researchers from the Nelson R Mandela School of Medicine at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and the KZN Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform (Krisp) - Dr Richard Lessells and professors Yunus Moosa and Tulio de Oliveira. Between March 9 and the end of April, 39 patients and 80 staff at the hospital tested positive for the virus.

The outbreak accounted for 14% of Covid-19 cases in the province reported until April 30.

The investigation found that the origin of the outbreak was most likely from an asymptomatic patient, who was assessed in the hospital’s emergency department, and infected another patient who was admitted at the same time with a suspected stroke.

The report said the virus then spread widely through the hospital, infecting patients and health-care workers in at least five different wards. Fifteen of the infected patients died.

In the report, Lessells said the initial spread of the virus was not recognised because the first patient was not suspected of having Covid-19.

“She did not have any of the typical risk factors and initially only had a fever without cough or other respiratory symptoms. By the time she was diagnosed with the virus and the hospital began responding to the outbreak, several other patients and health-care workers had already been infected.”

Lessells said the investigation included analysing medical record reviews, ward visits and conducting interviews with health-care workers and management. Through this, Lessells said, they were able to build a hypothesis of the most likely chain of events and understand how the virus spread around the hospital.

The investigation found that although the hospital had begun investigations into the outbreak on April 4, there had already been 13 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and three deaths.

The hospital performed systematic testing of all staff as part of their response to the outbreak, the report read.

Of the 80 staff infections, 14 required hospital admission. No staff were admitted to intensive care or died.

The majority of the infections were nurses or nursing students. There were a few cases of staff who were infected but had not been involved in direct patient care, the report stated.

“Whilst the investigation cannot rule out that some of these infections were acquired in the community, the phylogenetic analysis showed that all 18 DNA sequences from the outbreak were almost identical, pointing to a single source of infection and widespread transmission in the hospital,” the report found.

The investigation findings and recommendations have since been shared with the UKZN executive management team; the KZN Department of Health; the chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19, Professor Salim Abdool Karim; Netcare management; and National Renal Care management.

“We hope that lessons learnt from this outbreak can be used to highlight areas that can be strengthened across the private and public health system, so as to prevent outbreaks becoming a major amplifier of Covid-19 transmission,” Lessells said.

Netcare’s regional director Craig Murphy said it welcomed the report.

“All the recommendations and interventions made by the investigators have been fully implemented. In many cases these interventions were already in place and have been further strengthened and enhanced as a result of the valuable recommendations made by the report,” he said.

“While this has been a sad and transformative experience for us, we are grateful that together with the national Department of Health and the Ministerial Advisory Committee, many valuable lessons have been learnt for our entire health-care sector.”

Murphy added that two of the greatest challenges associated with Covid-19 were that those infected did not always show or have any of the symptoms, and that the virus was highly infectious, notwithstanding the absence of any symptoms.

“Preventing the spread into and from the group’s hospitals has been, and remains, of paramount importance to Netcare. We have proactively implemented comprehensive precautionary measures based on the information that was known at the time about the virus and how it spreads.

“We continue to learn more about the virus and are responding to new research with further precautionary measures.

“We wish to reiterate our sincere gratitude to all our health-care workers, nurses and doctors, and their families, for their incredible efforts under these trying and challenging circumstances.”

The Mercury