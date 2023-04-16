Staff caught sleeping at graveyard 'embarrassed Pietermaritzburg’, says city manager, warnings issued

Durban - Msunduzi Municipality workers who were caught napping on top of graves while on duty in one of the cemeteries in Pietermaritzburg have been given written warning letters. This was confirmed by City manager Lulamile Ngcobo to The Mercury, who said the episode had tarnished the city’s image.

“Those workers are from the Expanded Public Works Programme, and their conduct attracted unnecessary attention to the city, and there were even complaints that the act amounted to blasphemy on the dead,” he said. He pointed out that the city’s management had been lenient towards the staff members because they had shown remorse for their action and understood the impact that this had caused. “That issue really embarrassed us and exposed some of the gaps in our operations which we are now attending to,” he continued.