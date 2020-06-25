Staff shortage still a major obstacle for Durban hospitals

Durban - A critical shortage of staff was one of the main concerns raised at two Durban public hospitals during an oversight visit by members of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature who went on a drive to assess compliance with Covid-19 regulations. Members of the provincial legislature (MPLs) were deployed to health-care facilities across the province this week. In Durban, Nomakiki Majola, Zwakele Mncwango and Thokozile Gumede visited King Dinuzulu and Addington hospitals yesterday. Majola, who is also the chairperson of the health portfolio committee, encouraged King Dinuzulu Hospital management to rise to the challenges they were experiencing as a result of the added Covid-19 services. Acting hospital chief executive Dr Zanele Dlamini said while the hospital did receive more nurses to assist with Covid-19, there was a shortage of doctors.

Dlamini said what made it worse was that they did not have interns or community service doctors and one doctor was allocated to each ward.

She said doctors were taking strain because they were attending to normal wards while they were also looking after Covid-19 wards.

“This means that one medical services officer who is looking after 32 patients in a ward also has to go to the ‘suspect’ ward to see those patients, so that delays the retrieving of results and the discharging of patients,” Dlamini said.

The hospital’s human resource manager, P Nhlonipho, said the challenge was that there were additional services without additional resources due to the pandemic.

Nhlonipho said they submitted a request for more doctors and were promised that they would get Cuban doctors to assist.

Dlamini said positive Covid-19 patients were not kept in separate rooms, but rather normal open-plan wards because the hospital did not have the same infrastructure as the Covid-19 designated hospitals.

“In terms of spacing for patients who are suspects, a cubical that takes six patients, we reduced that to four patients, hence we have a 20-bed ward for suspects and a 20-bed ward for patients,” she said.

Dlamini said the hospital had met with the architects to look into how best they could improve and create one single room for each patient.

“They said it was possible and they came and drew the designs, so its in the process and we are waiting for approval.”

King Dinuzulu Hospital has 23 Covid-19-positive patients and six staff who tested positive.

In a report compiled by Addington Hospital for the oversight visit, the hospital said Covid-19 added more strain to an existing shortage of staff.

“We had to draw staff from the wards and departments to staff the isolation ward.”

In total, 22 nursing staff were dedicated to the unit and two doctors worked on a rotational basis.

In addition, the report said nursing and allied staff had to be allocated to conduct daily screening for patients entering the hospital.

“We have now been allocated 12 practical nurses that are dedicated to Covid-19 care.

“They are on a six-months contract with the possibility of extension.”

