File photo: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA). Durban - Residents went into a panic on Monday after power giant, Eskom, announced that it was going into Stage 6 loadshedding from 6pm until 11pm. According to Eskom spokesperson, Dikatso Mothae, the power supply is short by 6000mw. In a statement sent out on Monday, Eskom said that the jump to Stage 6 was due to a shortage of capacity. "This follows a technical problem at Medupi Power Station impacting additional generation supply," Eskom said. Eskom said the power supply to the incline conveyors feeding coal to the silos at Medupi failed causing coal-feeding issues resulting in a loss of a number of units.

"At Kriel, there was flooding at both the Kriel mine and the power station leading to no coal deliveries via the conveyor belt. Camden experienced abnormally high rain at approximately 250mm over the past week leading flooding impacting the boiler and turbine hall and other critical infrastructure that is connected to coal supply and handling inside the station," Eskom said.

They added that their technical teams have been hard at work and they are starting to see recovery at Medupi.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, said Stage 6 meant that more people and more areas are going to be affected.

“We urge the public to use electricity sparingly and to ensure that they minimise wastage to stabilise the grid as Eskom has requested,” said Mayisela.

