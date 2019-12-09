Durban - Residents went into a panic on Monday after power giant, Eskom, announced that it was going into Stage 6 loadshedding from 6pm until 11pm.
According to Eskom spokesperson, Dikatso Mothae, the power supply is short by 6000mw.
In a statement sent out on Monday, Eskom said that the jump to Stage 6 was due to a shortage of capacity.
"This follows a technical problem at Medupi Power Station impacting additional generation supply," Eskom said.
Eskom said the power supply to the incline conveyors feeding coal to the silos at Medupi failed causing coal-feeding issues resulting in a loss of a number of units.