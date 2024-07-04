Stakeholders outline priorities for ‘Section 154’ metro experts

Key stakeholders in the eThekwini Municipality have urged the governance experts, brought in to assist the metro, to prioritise key services in water and in electricity, warning that these are undermining business confidence and degrading the quality of life. Business, the tourism sector and residents have identified key areas of focus for the governance experts brought in under Section 154, which allows the national government “to support and strengthen” municipalities’ capacity to handle their affairs and perform their functions.

The intervention will be led by former eThekwini city manager Michael Sutcliffe and the former Director General in the Presidency Cassius Lubisi. Stakeholders said there is an urgent need to address service delivery, improve security and to provide secure leases to properties on the beachfront. “The Mercury” spoke to the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Federated Hospitality Association of SA, (Fedhasa) on their expectations after the appointment of Sutcliffe and Lubisi.

The chamber said the areas of priority included addressing challenges of infrastructure, water, sanitation and the distribution of electricity, to rebuild and revitalise the tourism sector, work with the private sector to build business confidence and to improve the cost and ease of doing business. The state of eThekwini came into sharp focus again this week after the Sharks management wrote to the City asking it to clean the precinct around the Hollywoodbets King Park, warning that the area would be a source of embarrassment for the city. Sharks management is expecting more than 20 000 visitors from the UK and other countries on July 13 for the Springboks clash with Ireland.

“The City has been under a lot of strain economically, to a point of collapse, for too long. The business community has been struggling due to poor service delivery from the municipality administration. “Some businesses have had to close, others work on minimal/skeletal staff due to the lack of service delivery, issues such as water shortage, stable electricity, water provisions, safety and security, clean conducive environment, and waste removal not being available nor guaranteed, despite paying for these services through levies,” the chamber said. It said that it is fair to say that the quality of life in eThekwini has degraded over the years from E coli-ridden beaches impacting tourism, through to poor service delivery to small and large businesses.

Brett Tungay, of Fedhasa, said among the key priorities that should be addressed is the issue of leases among restaurants at the beachfront. Long-term leases for key hotels along the beachfront are set to expire next year without the option to renew and the owners of the hotels will have to compete in a bidding process if they want to remain there. Tungay said Fedhasa has been engaging with the provincial Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs to get assistance, especially with the leases on the beachfront.

“... The tenants need security in terms of their lease period, so we asked Cogta to assist. Also, waste-water treatment plants need to be fixed before the summer season,” he said. Andrzej Kiepiela, of the KZN growth coalition, said key priorities were service delivery, in terms of water, sanitation and cleaning of the city. “We support the decision of Cogta ...they are both very experienced, we know Lubisi from his role as director-general of Education. Sutcliffe (is also very experienced) and we will work with them to turnaround the city.”