Stalled PMB low-cost housing project put back on track

Durban - KWAZULU-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has ordered that a Pietermaritzburg housing project, which was halted because no underground infrastructure had been installed, resume within the next six months. The Mercury reported last month that the project for 250 houses in Woodlands, built between 2017 and 2018, was six months into construction when it stopped because an environmental impact assessment had not been conducted and the infrastructure for services including water, sanitation and electricity was not put in place before construction began. Zikalala visited the housing project on Friday as part of the Siyahlola campaign. The campaign is aimed at looking into government’s achievements and shortcomings regarding service delivery across different departments, including the infrastructure projects. The Msunduzi Municipality spent about R24 million on the project. The recipients of the homes were meant to be community members who are living in shacks next to an active railway line in an area called Emalahleni. The residents must be moved as the land belongs to Transnet.

Zikalala addressed the representatives of the would-be beneficiaries at the site on Friday. The representatives pleaded with Zikalala that something urgent needed to be done as the beneficiaries were getting restless and the houses were being vandalised. Zikalala said action would be taken.

“From December to next year, there must be something happening on this site, and the work will now be led by the Environmental Affairs Department and the provincial Department of Human Settlements.”

Zikalala had harsh words for the contractor and those who appointed them. He said he had learnt that the contractor did not have basic construction equipment like a water tanker, and had asked women from the community to ferry water from the river to be used at the construction site.

The women were apparently told they had to do this because the houses were being built for them, and they were not paid for the work they did. “We must investigate how this contractor was appointed as it is clear that the contractor had no capacity to do the work,” he said. “What became a major problem with this project was lack of planning.

The project started before planning was done and finalised, hence there are no bulk services such as water and sewerage systems. “Those are things we must avoid going forward,” he said.

Zikalala said Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla would now go back and check how the service provider had been appointed and whether the company had been building houses elsewhere.

He said it was clear many things had gone wrong with the project. “Even when the project was stopped, there was no effort to protect it and there was no security, which resulted in it being vandalised.”

Thebolla said they were in negotiations with the Department of Environmental Affairs to acknowledge the mistake the council made and for it to pay a fine so the project could continue. Thebolla said the contractor and council employees involved with the project who had failed to deal with the problems would face consequences.

“We have terminated the contract with the contractor, and the council will ensure that the contractor does not get what they are not supposed to get. We are looking at consequence management for the staff who were involved and will only speak on that once the process is complete,” he said.

The Mercury