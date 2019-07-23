Durban - IT IS now 50 years this July that the Americans landed a man on the moon! This was a momentous event in the history of the world. The first time that a human being had left Earth’s atmosphere and landed on another heavenly body in our solar system.

In 1969, I was a teacher at Stanger Madressa and made pupils aware of the historic events that were unfolding in the US in connection with the Apollo mission to the moon.

I requested the pupils in my classes to collect articles and pictures about the moon mission from newspapers and magazines.

In order to make the topic of the moon landing interesting for my classes, I decided on a novel idea to sustain the interest and attention of my pupils.

I requested my dad, who was an upholsterer by trade, but a “jack of all trades”, to build me a rocket with wooden slats, which he kindly did.

My dad fitted castors to the base and it was about 3.6m in height.

I then covered it with cardboard and pasted white chart paper on the cardboard.

I took it to school and it landed in my classroom. I then asked the pupils in my classes to paste the articles and pictures they had collected on the moon landing on to this rocket.

The pupils enjoyed this task.

And then the study began. I employed what was then known in teaching circles as the “thematic approach”.

I was able to base my vocabulary, spelling, English, history, geography and science lessons on the information from the articles pasted on the rocket.

Pupils were given the freedom to walk around the rocket with their note books and study the articles and complete the assignments that were set.

They enjoyed this experience rather than sitting at their desks for hours on end.

The Daily News learned of our project and a reporter was sent from Durban to our school to see and photograph our rocket. An article and photograph appeared in the Daily News in August 1969.

This was the high point of my teaching career at Stanger Madressa, which lasted from 1967 until 1972.

I am proud of those students I taught then and who I later met at ML Sultan Secondary after 1972.

Many of them went on to tertiary education and have excelled in their chosen careers.

Jonathan Jack is a former teacher, principal and superintendent of education. Presently retired after teaching English in the UK and being an examiner of GCSE at Cambridge University.

The Mercury